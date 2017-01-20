Pages Navigation Menu

The Gambia: Jammeh writes acceptance speech to leave office

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has been told to stand down after 22 years in power

President Jammeh of The Gambia has reportedly written his acceptance speech as he cedes power to Adama Barrow.

Jammeh’s acceptance speech, it was further reported will officially recognize Adama Barrow as his successor.

Recently sworn in President Barrow also confirmed this via his twitter handle saying: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.

The tale was further confirmed by French journalist in The Gambia, Nicolas Germain, who also tweeted about Jammeh writing his acceptance speech.

