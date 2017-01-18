Pages Navigation Menu

The Gambia: NAF deploys 200 men, air assets to Senegal

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

As the deadline given to Yahya Jammeh to hand over power to the elected president of Gambia ends at midnight the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed a contingent to Senegal. This is part of Nigeria’s contribution to the Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG) as agreed by ECOWAS leaders. President Jammeh had said that he would not quit office following his defeat in the Dec.

