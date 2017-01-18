The Gambia: NAF deploys 200 men, air assets to Senegal
As the deadline given to Yahya Jammeh to hand over power to the elected president of Gambia ends at midnight the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed a contingent to Senegal. This is part of Nigeria’s contribution to the Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG) as agreed by ECOWAS leaders. President Jammeh had said that he would not quit office following his defeat in the Dec.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG