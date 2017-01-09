The Gambia: President Buhari, other West African leaders in closed door meeting
Some West African leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja met behind closed door to discuss the political impasse in The Gambia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Macky Sall as well as ex-Ghanaian President John Mahama are attending the meeting. NAN […]
