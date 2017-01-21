The Gambia: UN Congratulates Barrow On Inauguration As President

The United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, has congratulated President of the Gambia, Adama Barrow over his successful inauguration.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday said the spokesman of the secretary-general, in a telephone conversation with President Barrow discussed the latest developments in the country and congratulated him on his inauguration. He also expressed deep concern about the refusal of outgoing President Yahya Jammeh to step aside.

The UN Scribe told President Barrow of his full support for his determination, and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) historic decision, with the unanimous backing of the Security Council, to restore the rule of law in The Gambia so as to honour and respect the will of the Gambian people.

The Secretary-General conveyed the readiness of the United Nations system to support President Barrow and his government in their efforts to promote democracy and achieve sustainable development in The Gambia.

Against this backdrop, the Council strongly condemned the attempts to usurp the will of the people and undermine the integrity of the electoral process in Gambia. It also condemned the attempt to prevent a peaceful and orderly transfer of power to President Barrow by declaring a state of emergency.

Endorsing the decisions of ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) to recognize Mr Barrow as the President of the Gambia, the 15 nation Council called upon the countries in the region and the relevant regional organizations to cooperate with him in his efforts to realize the transition of power.

The Council also requested the Gambian defence and security forces to demonstrate “maximum restraint” to maintain an atmosphere of calm in country, stressing that “their duty and obligation is to place themselves at the disposal of the democratically elected authorities.”

The council further commended and strongly supported the continued efforts of the AU and ECOWAS to promote peace and stability in the region just as it requested for the Secretary-General to update the body on the resolution’s implementation within 10 days.

The statement reads in part: “Earlier today, secretary-general António Guterres called President Barrow to discuss the latest developments in the country and to congratulate him on his inauguration.

