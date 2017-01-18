The Governing Law of Life (2) – Vanguard
|
The Governing Law of Life (2)
Vanguard
“Whatever you expect with confidence becomes your own self-fulfilling prophecy; what you get is not necessarily what you want in life, but what you expect.” Where your expectations lead your life follows. You get out of life what you prepare for and …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG