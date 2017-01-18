The Governing Law of Life (2)

THE LAW OF EXPECTATIONS:

“Whatever you expect with confidence becomes your own self-fulfilling prophecy; what you get is not necessarily what you want in life, but what you expect.”

Where your expectations lead your life follows. You get out of life what you prepare for and your expectations determine what you prepare for. Whatever you expect moulds your experience.

Once upon a time a man in perfect health announced to his family that he should die on his next birthday. When it was his next birthday, he refused to go to work, saying that he should certainly die before midnight.

His family was worried and decided to call in the family physician. On close examination, the doctor said nothing was the matter; the man was in perfect health. However, the man refused to eat, grew weaker and weaker during the day and actually died before midnight. Whatever you picture in your mind you out-picture in your experience. Dennis Waitley reveals, “Mental obsessions have physical manifestations. You become that which you fear-you get what you suspect-you are that which you expect to be”.

Expectations are the product of belief system. Expecting the best means training your mind in thinking of only the best; training your “mental eyes” in picturing only the best; training your mouth to speak only the things you want to manifest in your life; training your will in preparing for the best through your actions. When you expect the best you activate faith. When you expect the worst you activate fear. Whatever you expect fashions your reality.

In the game of life prizes are not given to people with half-hearted efforts. This is because half-hearted efforts will yield half-hearted results. Those who climb all the way to the top put their whole heart into what they do; they give it their all; they give their best energy; time , finances, attention to whatever they want to accomplish. Defeat are attracted to those who doesn’t give what they do their best shot; when you give more of yourself you get more out of life.

When you give all of yourself to life; life will give you all of its best. Any job or project you are engaged in give it your best shot; give it all you’ve got; hold nothing back and life will release to you all of its rewards. We half-attain when we are half-minders and half-doers. Don’t be a hold-out but rather be a give-out. Go all out play the game of life to win.

Throw your heart into your endeavours and your performance will follow. If you doubt yourself and abilities; if you see yourself failing and falling; if you see limitations then throw your heart into where you want to go and what you want to be and your performance will follow leading you to your expected outcome.

Strive for the best and the best you will attain. Think of the best and the best you will create. Talk of the best and the best you will attract. You either have what your faith expects or you have what your fear suggests. You either grow from faith to faith or you groan from fear to fear.

The quality of our lives cannot rise above the quality of your expectations. Expecting the best entails focusing your thoughts on the possibilities and the positivity of life. Give every bit of yourself to the task at hand and life will give you every bit of herself to crown your full-hearted effort with success. Invest 100 percent in life and you will get 100 percent reward from life; you have to stake yourself before you stake your claim.

A pregnant woman or an expectant mother knows exactly what she conceived; and expects the delivery of a baby and not a monkey. As the period draws close to the expected delivery date, she makes adequate preparation for her baby by going shopping for the essentials.

Therefore, aimless thinking and expectant thinking can’t harmonize. Know where you are going to and what you want to be; hold the image or picture of what you want consistently in your mind; visualize it; believe it; work hard and smart to accomplish it. Positive expectation is the blending of preparation and dedication to a definite purpose that leads to the celebration of accomplishment.

People will live up to your positive expectation of them or they will live down to your negative expectation of them. Therefore, expect the best from life; expect the best from yourself; expect the best from people and expect the best in every situation and you will be rewarded with the best outcome from life.

