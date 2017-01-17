Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Hashtag #RunYourRace has taken over Twitter – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
The Hashtag #RunYourRace has taken over Twitter
360Nobs.com
The internet has gone wild over the hashtag #runyourrace. Thousands of Nigerians are using the hashtag and the most fascinating thing is that they are talking about their goals and aspirations for 2017. What goals have you set for 2017? You can join

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.