The Hashtag #RunYourRace has taken over Twitter

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

The internet has gone wild over the hashtag #RunYourRace.

Thousands of Nigerians are using the hashtag and the most fascinating thing is that they are talking about their goals and aspirations for 2017.

What goals have you set for 2017? You can join the conversation on twitter with the hashtag #RunYourRace

Here are some of the tweets. If you haven’t set your goals, this should inspire you.

 

