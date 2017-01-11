The Hilarious Kulula Steward Video That Went Viral

Every now and then an old 2OV article will start doing the rounds again, flaring up on social media – and the reasons for it are completely inexplicable.

And we’re not the only ones to experience the phenomenon.

In fact, it happened to a former Kulula steward who had posted a video of him cracking up passengers during a safety announcement by putting on different accents.

Adrian Thomas shared the video back in 2013, but it had only received around 40 000 views.

But on Sunday, the video went viral – for reasons unknown – and now the car salesman has a slot with South African comedian David Kau on the “20th‚ 21st‚ 22nd Jan in Jhb,” he explained.

No lies. Here’s the video:

The 36-year-old told TimesLive:

I just took my own initiative. Kulula is a no-frills airline‚ it’s all about fun. I wrote my own script‚ made my own announcement and just did them in different accents. All of a sudden it went viral. Maybe it was just supposed to happen for me this year. That’s the beauty of social media‚ I suppose. I did a similar video around the same time. A friend of mine who lives in France posted it online. That video‚ which has French subtitles‚ received over 600 000 hits. I’ve tried to do many things… I even tried to get into TV‚ but there’s been no limelight until now.

I guess that’s one way of making someone listen to safety announcements – and making it big.

