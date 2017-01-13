Obama and His Movement Prepare to Challenge President Trump – NBCNews.com
|
NBCNews.com
|
Obama and His Movement Prepare to Challenge President Trump
NBCNews.com
CHICAGO — He may be leaving the White House but he isn't totally going away. As President Obama gave his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night, he also began the shift to a third stage of his political career. The once young, idealistic …
Jolted by Deaths, Obama Found His Voice on Race
Barack Obama's 2008 speech on race in United States
President Obama says First Family is ready to leave the White House
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG