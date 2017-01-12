THE INDEPENDENT: Scandal over Museveni’s 6bn ‘handshake’

THE LAST WORD

Economic growth Vs development: Don’t judge Uganda by where it is but by the speed at which it is growing.

COVER STORY

Scandal over Museveni’s Shs 6bn ‘handshake’: Stars of anti-corruption fight caught in secret deals with President.

SPORTS

What does Uganda Cranes need more in Gabon: Luck, love, prayers or immaculate planning?

EDUCATION

Hope at `City of Joy’: American couple gives vulnerable children a chance to attend school.

RWANDA

Indi-Rwanda partnership: Rwandair, Agriculture, Energy, Defense to benefit.

TOURISM

Rwanda listed among top destinations of 2017: Renowned American travel writer, speaker, and humourist Spud Hilton has listed Rwanda among the places he would recommend for tourist in 2017.

ECONOMY

Shs18 trillion unused irks Ezra Suruma: Advises Muhakanizi, Kasaijja: Read before you borrow.

HEALTH

New ‘100% effective’ Ebola vaccine: It owes a debt to scientists who beat smallpox.

Will Artificial Intelligence disrupt health?: New technologies continue to be introduced into the sector and we should welcome them.

BUSINESS

Rethinking Uganda Airlines: Analysts say the government needs Shs800bn subsidy annually to keep national carrier in the air.

OIL

Unlocking Uganda’s oil: Tanzania urges speed as study starts on 1450km export pipeline.

Tullow Oil exiting Uganda’s oil sector with sale to Total?: Oil pundits sees Tullow Oil plc.’s new share sale a strategy to exit the country’s oil sector.

ART

When elephants kiss: Kitimbo’s unusual go-green art.

MUSIC

Navio’s knack for hip hop: He started off his music career as part of the award-winning Hip hop group Klear Kut that introduced the term “Ugaflow” to describe Uganda’s hip hop scene.

The post THE INDEPENDENT: Scandal over Museveni’s 6bn ‘handshake’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

