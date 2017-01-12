THE INDEPENDENT: Scandal over Museveni’s 6bn ‘handshake’
THE LAST WORD
Economic growth Vs development: Don’t judge Uganda by where it is but by the speed at which it is growing.
COVER STORY
Scandal over Museveni’s Shs 6bn ‘handshake’: Stars of anti-corruption fight caught in secret deals with President.
SPORTS
What does Uganda Cranes need more in Gabon: Luck, love, prayers or immaculate planning?
EDUCATION
Hope at `City of Joy’: American couple gives vulnerable children a chance to attend school.
RWANDA
Indi-Rwanda partnership: Rwandair, Agriculture, Energy, Defense to benefit.
TOURISM
Rwanda listed among top destinations of 2017: Renowned American travel writer, speaker, and humourist Spud Hilton has listed Rwanda among the places he would recommend for tourist in 2017.
ECONOMY
Shs18 trillion unused irks Ezra Suruma: Advises Muhakanizi, Kasaijja: Read before you borrow.
HEALTH
New ‘100% effective’ Ebola vaccine: It owes a debt to scientists who beat smallpox.
Will Artificial Intelligence disrupt health?: New technologies continue to be introduced into the sector and we should welcome them.
BUSINESS
Rethinking Uganda Airlines: Analysts say the government needs Shs800bn subsidy annually to keep national carrier in the air.
OIL
Unlocking Uganda’s oil: Tanzania urges speed as study starts on 1450km export pipeline.
Tullow Oil exiting Uganda’s oil sector with sale to Total?: Oil pundits sees Tullow Oil plc.’s new share sale a strategy to exit the country’s oil sector.
ART
When elephants kiss: Kitimbo’s unusual go-green art.
MUSIC
Navio’s knack for hip hop: He started off his music career as part of the award-winning Hip hop group Klear Kut that introduced the term “Ugaflow” to describe Uganda’s hip hop scene.
The post THE INDEPENDENT: Scandal over Museveni’s 6bn ‘handshake’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG