The IRS is Catching Flack Again for Weak Bitcoin Guidance (This Time on IRAs)

A US government watchdog wants more guidance from the IRS on investing retirement accounts in digital currencies and other “unconventional assets”.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest