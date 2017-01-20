The Italy Avalanche Hotel Video Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

In the past year, Italy has been struck by a series of deadly natural disasters.

The latest comes in the form of an avalanche which bulldozed the 43-room Rigopiano Hotel, which lies at an altitude of nearly 4,000 feet in the Apennine mountains.

Now, an investigation into manslaughter against Italian authorities has been opened – details from The Telegraph:

[Giampero] Parete, [a chef on holiday with his family], called his boss, restaurant owner Quintino Marcella, at 5:30pm asking for help. Mr Marcella said he immediately called police and the regional emergency coordination centre but officials assured him that the hotel had phoned two or three hours earlier to report that everything was fine. He kept insisting and called other emergency numbers until someone finally took him seriously and mobilised a rescue starting at 8pm, more than two hours later. When rescuers on skis arrived in the early morning hours on Thursday, they found just two people alive: Mr Parete and another guest, Fabio Salzetta.

At the time of writing, only three bodies had been pulled from the wreckage, while another had been located but not retrieved.

It is estimated that 30 people are missing, but search efforts have been hampered from heavy snow fall.

The avalanche was believed to have been caused by four powerful earthquakes that hit the region on Wednesday. “This is a much bigger avalanche than the ones we are used to dealing with, and it has different challenges because of the trees, rocks and rubble mixed in with the snow,” said Valter Milan, 32, a member of Italy’s Alpine Rescue Service.

Unfortunately, the hotel’s seclusion, which was a part of its charm, has resulted in delayed search efforts.

Here’s the hotel in context:

Here’s a video of the situation. Let’s hope rescue efforts today are more successful.

