The Jozi Mansion They Call ‘Gatsby’ Is On Sale For R110 Million [Images]
Back in high school (way back) we read The Great Gatsby, the decadent life of the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby a rather pessimistic critique of the American Dream.
How’s that working out for across the pond, Yankee friends?
That aside, there’s no doubting that the mansion Jay called home was a pretty decent set of walls. So too is the Houghton Ridge property dubbed “Gatsby”, which is now on sale for a whopping R110 million.
Here’s what you get for your money, according to BusinessTech:
The 2,000sqm property includes eight en suite bedrooms, a private nightclub and its own spa as well as a library, gymnasium, conference facilities, heated indoor pool and outdoor training pool.
It is being sold fully furnished with handpicked antiques and period pieces from around the world, and other specially-commissioned modern pieces.
According to Chas Everitt Luxury Portfolio CEO Rory O’Hagan, Johannesburg’s heritage suburbs such as Houghton are currently enjoying a strong ‘renaissance’ among both local and foreign high-end buyers, and that there is especially high demand for luxury new builds as well as fully-renovated or restored trophy homes.
“Gatsby is in a class of its own, however, and we expect it to attract attention among the ultra-high net worth individuals who make up the very top echelon of property movers and shakers in SA and around the world,” he said.
I wonder how a sale of this nature would affect THIS list?
Ready, set, ogle:
I reckon you could throw some pretty decent shindigs at a house like this. If anyone is looking for a plus one I’m available.
