‘The Knuckey’ – Rugby Fans Are Going Nuts For This Player’s Signature Move [Video]

The thing about going on holiday for a few weeks is that some great videos come and go, but this one is worth revisiting so we’re all on the same page regarding ‘the Knuckey’.

Back in mid-December Alan Knuckey was just another amateur rugby player, plying his trade for London-based Charlton Park in front of sparse crowds.

Now, after a video of his runaway try against Old Colfeians, the scrumhalf has become an online sensation. Let’s see that try, shall we?

Of course the temptation to recreate the magic must be immense, although things haven’t gone exactly to plan. CNN reports:

He hasn’t had quite the same success with “the Knuckey” since returning home to the UK, revealing that opposition teams have become wise to his trick since it went viral. “They held me back by my shirt as I run past,” he wrote on his Facebook page after trying it again in a game this month. “But we got a penalty try from it. So I shall class that as a success.”

Well played Mr. Knuckey, but you can pass to yourself like Brian ‘O Driscoll?

[source:cnn]

