The Largest Sex Toy Industry Survey in SA – Win R1 000 And Remain Anonymous

It was just last year when we told you one of South Africa’s little secrets about its citizens online habits, and only earlier this week Pornhub dished the dirt on our porn preferences (HERE).

About that story from last year, though – we are ranked third in the world for searching for sex toys online.

One local online sex toy e-commerce store, Désir, provided a few of its own stats on the matter. They explained they are recording month-on-month increases in the sales of couples’ sex toys and that, compared to last year when 70% of purchases were by men, the split is now equal between both sexes.

But beyond recording the information they receive from those who buy from them, Désir is looking to compile information from everyone else in South Africa through a sex toy industry survey.

The largest of its kind in South Africa, the survey asks 11 questions about your habits, preferences and sexual activity – and you can do it anonymously so no one will ever know who you are.

[But get this, if you do decide to enter your email address you stand a chance of winning a R1 000 “in order to Honour yourself”.]

So why the survey? Well, Brodie Meyer, MD of Désir, is on a mission change the way people think about sex and sex toys:

Given the buying patterns and the growth in couples’ sex toy sales, there is definitely a new trend emerging. South Africa is in line with an evolving global sex toy market, which is changing from a dark, secretive and explicit industry to one of innovation, openness and acceptance. Men are now buying toys for women, and this suggests that couples are communicating about sex in a healthier way. Our best sellers this year were designed for couple’s play, and we believe that couples are working together on sexual fulfilment, engaging on topics around equally fulfilling intimacy and that men are working a little harder to make sure that sex is gratifying for their partners too. Our objective is to collate as much information as possible in order to assist us in changing the face of the adult toy industry across SA and to create awareness, educate, and empower individuals in Honouring themselves.

If you’re down, you can pop over HERE to put in your information and you can see one example of the questions below:

Who wouldn’t want to answer that anonymously?

