The Late Episode : All The Latest Football News Aand Transfer Gossips Today

West Ham stars delivered the ultimate snub to Dimitri Payet by deleting him from their squad Whatsapp group and banning him from a club night out.

Leeds boss Garry Monk says he is keen to remain at Elland Road for an extended period.

Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are keen on 26-year-old midfielder Andre Sousa, who plays for Portuguese side Belenenses.

Ashley Young is ready to snub Premier League interest this month to clinch a mega-money move to China.

Chelsea want £12m from Bournemouth for keeper Asmir Begovic.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has gone back for Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt – and that will put him on collision course with former employers Sunderland.

Liverpool have rejected Southampton’s loan bid for defender Mamadou Sakho as a replacement for Jose Fonte.

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is trying to seal a deal for Stoke’s wantaway Bojan Krkic.

Watford are playing hardball with West Brom over striker Odion Ighalo – and have started by telling them to increase their opening £17m offer.

Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Norwich’s versatile full-back/midfielder Robbie Brady – even though his price-tag has hit £10m.

Newcastle are only willing to do a loan deal for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.

Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa is prepared to hand in a transfer request in the next 24 hours in a bid to resolve his future.

Aston Villa will step up their pursuit of Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes once Henri Lansbury signs.

Diego Simeone insists he will not “tie down” Antoine Griezmann and prevent a Manchester United move.

The Chinese Football Association has announced a re-think on transfer fees.

Andy Carroll may have suffered whiplash while performing his wonder goal last weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino is “concerned” with Erik Lamela’s long injury absence as it is confirmed the Tottenham forward faces another scan.

Images of Chelsea striker Diego Costa will feature in a branding revamp at Stamford Bridge that will see former player Oscar’s image removed, offering a hint the Spain international may remain at the club.

Manchester United want to give Luke Shaw another chance despite major question marks over his attitude, while fellow defender Eric Bailly says he wants to stay at Old Trafford for the rest of his career.

Lucas Leiva is refusing to commit his future to Liverpool this month and admits the clock is ticking on his Anfield career.

Manchester City are battling to hold onto 19-year-old home-grown prospect Tosin Adarabioyo, with Everton, Tottenham, Leicester and Celtic all tracking his progress.

Aston Villa are on the verge of signing Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Stoke face a £2m bill for Jack Butland after FIFA halted compensation payments after he was injured while on England duty last March.

Brighton are competing with Wolves for Blackburn’s £2m-rated winger Ben Marshall.

Everton have confirmed they will not be signing Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil in the January transfer window after going cold on the £10.4m-rated Standard Liege player.

Marseille will put in a £10m bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye.

Manchester City have set a new transfer record – for a 13-year-old.

Watford are close to a deal to sign former West Ham striker Mauro Zarate.

Carl Jenkinson’s £7m move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace is in doubt over a failure to agree personal terms.

Rangers winger Barrie McKay has emerged as a £6m target for Bundesliga’s surprise package Leipzig.

The post The Late Episode : All The Latest Football News Aand Transfer Gossips Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

