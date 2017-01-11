The Late Episode : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning a shock move for West Ham star Michail Antonio.

Swansea City are looking to Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa as a replacement for Chelsea target Fernando Llorente.

Manchester United will recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan spell at Wolves this week.

Brentford have rejected West Ham’s latest offer of £12.5m for Scott Hogan as they hold out for their £15m valuation.

Serie A outfit AC Milan are still hopeful of completing a deal for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti says he won’t let Arsenal’s £55m bid affect him. Arsene Wenger has been hot on the heels of the striker after his 13 goals this season.

Stoke City have tabled a fresh £12m bid for troubled West Brom striker Saido Berahino.

Meanwhile, Rangers are plotting a summer swoop to try and tempt Berahino to try his luck in the Scottish Premiership.

Manchester United could return to Paul Pogba’s former club Le Havre to sign French youth star Yasser Larouci. The teenager has already impressed Southampton while on trial at St Mary’s in December.

Sheffield Wednesday are bidding to sign striker Sam Winnall from Barnsley in a £500,000 deal.

Chelsea are lining up a £16m bid for Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer.

Derby County’s Tom Ince is a £8m target for Newcastle.

Max Gradel is ready to hand in a transfer request to leave Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace have been told they will have to pay £12m for Leicester City’s Jeffrey Schlupp.

Paris St-Germain are prepared to sell Jese Rodriguez and Grzegorz Krychowiak just months after signing them for a combined £55m.

Southampton have made an approach for Porto outcast Sergio Oliveira.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has made Alexis Sanchez his No 1 summer transfer target.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has become the latest player to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Borussia Dortmund ace Neven Subotic has paid thanks to his mentor Jurgen Klopp while his agent has refused to rule out a move to England this month.

Arsenal are becoming increasingly concerned superstars Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez won’t sign new deals.

Arsenal midfielder Dan Crowley has completed a loan move to Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

Liverpool want to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s £20m-rated winger Julian Brandt in the summer.

Serie A side Atalanta have turned down an offer from Everton for their Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester but face competition from Crystal Palace and West Brom for the Ghana international.

Chelsea’s redevelopment of Stamford Bridge could move a step closer on Wednesday as the planning application for a 60,000-seat stadium is presented to Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

Gabriel Jesus’s £27m move to Manchester City is yet to be signed off because the final paperwork is not in place.

Paris St-Germain are contemplating a summer bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Everton have made an offer for Standard Liege midfielder Ishak Belfodil.

Mamadou Sakho would consider an offer from Southampton as he looks to leave Liverpool. Swansea, Sevilla and Galatasaray are also interested in the defender.

Roma want Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on loan. He has been with Real Betis since last January.

Rangers have signed highly-rated defender David Bates from Raith Rovers after the 20-year-old impressed on a development loan at Ibrox.

Middlesbrough are the latest side to show an interest in Scotland star Robert Snodgrass.

