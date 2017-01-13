The Latest On Allister Coetzee And Whether He Will Be Sacked

2016 was a real stinker for a myriad of reasons, but if you happen to be a Springbok rugby fan it was especially horrid.

A cracking four wins out of 12 matches, record defeats all over the show and performances that were so woeful you couldn’t help but laugh – yeah, I think we’re all happy that the Boks have some time to sort out the mess they find themselves in.

Front and centre, and with his head surely on the chopping block, is coach Allister Coetzee. Last time we spoke about Allister we pointed out the whopping sum it might cost to fire him – R13 million according to sources (HERE) – but it seems to have gone pretty silent on this front.

Respected rugby scribe Craig Ray penned a piece over on The Herald earlier this week, and it seems he has a little birdie on the inside regarding what’s in store for Coetzee:

A review of Coetzee’s first season in charge started in December and will continue in the coming weeks. A source close to SA Rugby says that Coetzee will be sacked‚ but other sources have suggested the situation is not as clear-cut as that. Sources suggest government is putting pressure on SA Rugby to retain Coetzee for another season – a situation that muddies the waters. If SA Rugby retains Coetzee, there would in all likelihood be changes to the backroom staff in an effort to assist the coach. That sounds like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

Political interference into whether or not the Bok coach is sacked – should we feign being shocked or not even bother?

Another position that needs to be looked at is that of the high-performance director, vacant since the highly sought after Rassie Erasmus headed over to Munster in July of last year:

SA Rugby’s constitutional changes‚ which were agreed last month, will give a new director more autonomy to control the technical aspects of the sport at a micro level. By eliminating the general council (unions) from key decisions at national level‚ a strong high-performance director could have a big impact on strategic development in the medium to long term. The right candidate would also allow SA Rugby to disband its rugby committee‚ which was largely responsible for appointing Coetzee.

Sounds like the kind of role Nick Mallett might suit, but good luck convincing him to leave SuperSport and deal with the mess at SA Rugby.

Probably wishful thinking, but seeing as though we’re being optimistic here’s Sport24 with a few other changes they’d like to see in 2017:

The Super Rugby format will be reviewed later this year. SA Rugby should again use its bargaining power to amend the format. If they’re not going to slash the number of teams, then fewer local South African derbies and more action against the benchmark-setting Kiwi teams should be a start. Unfortunately this can only happen from 2018 onwards… Varsity Cup organisers finally make sure all teams field players registered to their respective universities and revert back to a normal points scoring system. The Blitzboks were South African rugby’s shining light in 2016. But this year they go one step better and win the overall World Rugby Sevens series. Last, but not least, a Springbok win over the All Blacks and a South African Super Rugby winner.

Look, we told you we were being optimistic here.

As for Coetzee and his future – I don’t think you’ll find too many rugby fans shedding a tear if the curtain comes down on his so far disastrous time at the helm.

I’d like to say there’s no way 2017 could be worse for the Boks than 2016, but that would be tempting fate.

