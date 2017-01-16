The Latest: Trump predicts EU will continue to break apart – Auburn Citizen
|
Auburn Citizen
|
The Latest: Trump predicts EU will continue to break apart
Auburn Citizen
FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. China's Foreign Ministry has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he might use support of …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG