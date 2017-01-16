Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Latest: Trump predicts EU will continue to break apart – Auburn Citizen

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Auburn Citizen

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
The Latest: Trump predicts EU will continue to break apart
Auburn Citizen
FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. China's Foreign Ministry has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he might use support of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.