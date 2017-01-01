Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Istanbul new year Reina nightclub attack ‘leaves 39 dead’ – BBC News

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Istanbul new year Reina nightclub attack 'leaves 39 dead'
BBC News
At least 39 people, including at least 15 foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey's interior minister says. A gunman opened fire in Reina nightclub at about 01:30 local time (22:30 GMT), as revellers marked the new
The Latest: German chancellor condemns Istanbul attackDaily Mail
JUST IN: Gunman 'dressed as Santa' kills 39, including 16 foreigners in IstanbulNAIJ.COM
At least 39 dead in Istanbul nightclub attackPremium Times
CNBC –New York Times –The Australian –Deutsche Welle
all 568 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.