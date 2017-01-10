Pages Navigation Menu

“The Lost Cafe” Watch trailer for Kenneth Gyang’s upcoming movie – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment


"The Lost Cafe" Watch trailer for Kenneth Gyang's upcoming movie
Kenneth Gyang's "The Lost Cafe" is an uplifting story about a girl's decision to rise above dark family secrets and culture shock to live her dreams abroad. Published: 5 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail …
