"The Lost Cafe" Watch trailer for Kenneth Gyang's upcoming movie
Pulse Nigeria
Kenneth Gyang's "The Lost Cafe" is an uplifting story about a girl's decision to rise above dark family secrets and culture shock to live her dreams abroad. Published: 5 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail …
From the makers of Confusion Na Wa comes new film 'The Lost Cafe' (TRAILER)
