The man driving Xiaomi’s international launch efforts is leaving the company

Hugo Barra, the man behind the global launch efforts for Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi, is leaving the company. Citing a desire to return to Silicon Valley, his time with Xiaomi will end in February.

The post The man driving Xiaomi’s international launch efforts is leaving the company appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

