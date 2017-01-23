The man driving Xiaomi’s international launch efforts is leaving the company
Hugo Barra, the man behind the global launch efforts for Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi, is leaving the company. Citing a desire to return to Silicon Valley, his time with Xiaomi will end in February.
The post The man driving Xiaomi’s international launch efforts is leaving the company appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG