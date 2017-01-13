Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Media Director of POT OF AFRICA (Favour Ibex) Set to Mark his Birthday

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Describing the glorious days of a gem, is never a finished story without excavating some inputs surrounding his formative years. Eze Chijioke Favour is a name that sends a jingle to most individuals and corporate bodies in Nigeria and West Africa at large. The River state born entrepreneur is the first in a family of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.