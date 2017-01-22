The Military Changed ‘A’ Value System

By Andrew Aroloye “For decades, one thing has continued to amaze me whenever I travel from Lagos to the South-East: Why do all the paramilitary agencies line up on the way to the South-East/ South-South? From Lagos to Onitsha, I see different teams of security (sic) officers, mobile police officers, customs officers, road safety officersetc, at different intervals, stopping vehicles and looking for one thing or the other, but on the way from Onitsha to Lagos, I do not see even one team of these paramilitary bodies.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

