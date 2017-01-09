The Moment The US Airport Killer Started Shooting [Video]

On Friday, a 26-year-old former Army National Guard soldier opened fire on random people in the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, USA – yet no one knows why.

Esteban Santiago killed five people and wounded eight others when he casually walked among travellers shooting his loaded gun.

He was charged in a federal court on Saturday, possibly facing the death penalty.

Here’s what happened, according to Heavy:

Authorities said Santiago fired several shots from three magazines before running out of ammunition. He then sprawled on the ground, spread eagle, and waited for police to arrive. He was taken into custody without incident.

Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ shows the moment Santiago take out his gun and fires it three times:

While no one knows Santiago’s motives, he flew specifically to Fort Lauderdale for this attack:

Santiago flew on a Delta flight from Anchorage to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and then on to Fort Lauderdale. He checked one piece of luggage, his gun case, and did not have any other bags, the FBI says. Santiago used a handgun to fire randomly in a baggage claim area at fellow travellers, authorities say. The FBI said he took the gun case into a bathroom, loaded it and then came out to attack.

Here’s the gun…

Definitely not the start we were expecting, huh?

[source:heavy]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

