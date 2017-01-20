The Obamas Welcome U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Wife Melania to the White House | Watch
US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle received President-Elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the White House ahead of their inauguration later today. The 45th inauguration of the US President will be happening today and will be streamed live on many media tonight. Melania Trump is seen presenting a gift to the Obamas as they […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG