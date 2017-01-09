The Ozobot Evo is a cute, little bulbous robot that teaches kids how to program

The Ozobot Evo is a capable little robot. It’s controlled via a smartphone companion app and packs a bevy of kid-focused educational activities that teach the basics of programming.

The post The Ozobot Evo is a cute, little bulbous robot that teaches kids how to program appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

