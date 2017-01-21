Pages Navigation Menu

The President is Not Dead – Garba Shehu Confirms Buhari is Still on Holiday

This evening, fake news that President Muhammadu Buhari passed away in London was being spread on the internet. Metro UK reported – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died in a London Hospital where he was receiving medical care, the Nigerian Mission in UK has said. According to the information released by the Nigerian Embassy, Buhari […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

