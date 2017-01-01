Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[The Presidential Blog] Please what arms is the Nigerian Army procuring again?

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

Did the ones they just got last year expire? Or did they not spend all the monies allocated to buying arms in 2016. Or are being too sceptical? Never mind the fact that this 2017 budget general already smells fishy. This is about the Ministry of Defence getting another 5 billion Naira to buy arms […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post [The Presidential Blog] Please what arms is the Nigerian Army procuring again? appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.