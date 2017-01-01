[The Presidential Blog] Please what arms is the Nigerian Army procuring again?

Did the ones they just got last year expire? Or did they not spend all the monies allocated to buying arms in 2016. Or are being too sceptical? Never mind the fact that this 2017 budget general already smells fishy. This is about the Ministry of Defence getting another 5 billion Naira to buy arms […]

This post [The Presidential Blog] Please what arms is the Nigerian Army procuring again? appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

