The proposed closure of Abuja International Airport: Matters arising

When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of Aviation announced its proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for six weeks, precisely from March 8 to April 19, it explained that it was to effect repairs on the runway.

But controversies have continued to trail the proposal, apparently because of the dangers the closure may expose the users of the airport, including travellers, airline operators, travel agents and, particularly the officials of the foreign missions in Nigeria.

The runway designed in 1982 and expected to last for 20 years, has lasted for 34 years. The lifespan has been exceeded by 14 years without adequate maintenance.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Airservices, Australia’s air navigation service provider, consider runways’ safety to be one of their topmost priorities since it remains critical to aviation safety.

They identified runway safety issues to include runway incursions, runway excursions and runway confusion, noting that improving runway safety requires collaboration from all stakeholders, including Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), airports, Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), aircraft operators and anyone else who operates around a runway.

While announcing the planned closure of the ever busy Abuja airport runway, Mr Hadi Sirika, the Minister of State for Aviation, warned: “If we fail to close the runway now, it will eventually shut down itself. We want to take advantage of the dry season to fix it.’’

Sirika is worried that the continued deterioration of the facility will make operations unsafe.

“I know that it is unimaginable that we will want to close Abuja airport to traffic for such a long time, but we have to because the situation has reduced the riding quality and safety in operation.

“This action will affect travellers, airport users, airline operators, travel agents, hoteliers, car hire services and others,’’ the minister says.

He explains that the Federal Government is being proactive to avoid what happened at the Port Harcourt Airport.

“If it had been just the surface, we may not close it and will be

working at night; and for a long time, we will achieve a very good result. Unfortunately for us, it is the entire structure of the runway that has failed.

“The structure of the runway through the bottom — all the four levels — are gone; completely dilapidated. They open up without giving notice. We will be working for six months like they do in Gatwick.

“Within the six months, we will close for six weeks to be able to attend to the centre part of that runway. This working at night is what we have been doing for 14 years on that runway and we have been achieving the same result.

“To stop spending billions and getting the same result, we engaged a wide range of engineers, who advised that it be closed and a complete and thorough job be done on it,’’ he explains.

According to him, the airport will be closed by midnight on March 8 and reopened for operations on or before April 19.

Sirika gives the assurance that Abuja airports passengers will board free buses to and from Kaduna airport, adding that security will be provided by aviation security personnel, police, Ministry of Defence, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Kaduna State Government.

This proposal has, however, triggered much argument with many stakeholders opposing complete closure of the airport, though in support of repair of the facility.

Dissatisfied with the proposal, the Senate on Jan. 10, summoned the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar and heads of the aviation agencies.

The lawmakers asked them to appear before its Committee on Aviation within 48 hours to provide details on the planned closure as well as to explore other options that could avoid a total closure of the airport.

Also, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) is of the opinion that the facility should be repaired at night without shutting down the airport completely for six weeks.

According to AON Chairman, Capt. Nogie Meggison, the Kaduna airport may not be able to take the volume of traffic usually witnessed in Abuja airport on a daily basis.

“We are in total support of the rehabilitation of the Abuja runway which is long overdue and is becoming a safety issue, but AON is of the view that shutting the runway is not the best for now.

He suggests that in the alternative, the runway which is about 3,900 metres long can be repaired in two phases.

“They can fix one side in three or four weeks and come back to the other side.

“A 737 aircraft can comfortably get into it for a one-hour flight; a DRJ, Dash-8 and domestic carriers can also come in. International carriers can go to Lagos and Kano, like what is done elsewhere,’’ he says.

Equally, the Nigeria Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) is kicking against the proposal.

The President of NATCA, Mr Victor Eyaruis, wants the Federal Government to reconsider complete shutting down of the runway due to the economic and security implications.

He argues that while repair of the runway is commendable, it must be done with consideration for the safety of passengers flying the Abuja route.

Eyaruis is not satisfied that the government did not hold a roundtable with the various stakeholders before coming on with the proposal.

“The government put the cart before the horse. It ought to have

exhausted deliberations with stakeholders on how best to go about the maintenance and repair of the runway.

“Also, the facilities at the Kaduna airport are not enough. Presently, air traffic control is done from a fire service building,’’ he says.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) also condemn the proposed complete shutdown.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the unions argue that total closure of the airport should be the last ineluctable option in repairing the runway.

The letter is signed by NUATE, ATSSSAN and NAAPE General Secretaries, Messrs Olayinka Abioye; Frances Akinjole and Aba Ocheme, respectively.

“Skeletal repairs of the runway could be adopted by allowing the airport for use while fixing of the major damaged portions of the runway continues at nights.

“The consequence of total closure will impact negatively on the already dire economic environment of Nigeria, given the dependence of several low and middle income earners on aviation business in and around Abuja airport.

“In reality, most persons, especially international travellers and important local and international personalities will simply shelve all activities in Abuja for the six weeks of closure.

“Then the whole investment in Kaduna airport will be in vain. The airlines, aviation agencies and other businesses around aviation will lose colossal sums of money,’’ the claim.

For Mr Osho Joseph, the Representative of Foreign Airlines in Abuja, Kaduna airport may be an alternative for local airlines, but not for foreign airlines at the moment.

Joseph is also of the opinion that February and March will be ideal for the closure to beat onset of rainfall.

However, the Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, has expressed readiness to support Nigerian Government throughout the period of the closure.

She debunks the insinuations that the government of Britain might close down its embassy in Abuja.

Thompson gives an assurance that Britain will stand by Nigeria at all times.

Also, a representative of Gov. Nasir El’rufai of Kaduna State, Mr Gambo Hamza, assures Nigerians of the state government’s readiness to ensure smooth operations during the period.

According to him, the state government has begun cleaning up of the airport and making arrangements for adequate security.

Amid these arguments on the proposed closure, the Senate has suspended its opposition to the project though they expressed their reservation and called on the Federal Government to put all advices into consideration.

The Senate made its position on the matter known after its plenary on Jan. 17.

But the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the contractor, Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are, however, sharply divided over a total closure of the airport during the rehabilitation work.

While the NSE is calling for a segmented repair model to allow landing and takeoff on the runway, Julius Berger states that it will be dangerous to work on the runway while it is in use.

Analysts strongly believe that businesses will certainly suffer if the proposal scales through, while travel to Abuja will take more time and cost more.

They are worried that the government allowed that level of dilapidation of the runway before considering total repair which, they say, will create hardship for the flying public.

They urge government to adequately assess the pros and cons of the total shutdown to avoid decisions that will further create more suffering for Nigerians.

