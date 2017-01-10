The Reason Morgan Deane Was Arrested This Week

We’ve covered some of Morgan Deane’s antics in the past (HERE), but now the Irish singer and former wife of Graeme Smith is in trouble with the law.

She was detained by Cape Town police following the expiration of her visa, a matter that also led to her spending some time in custody back in November.

Here’s Home Affairs Department spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete speaking to News24:

“She was given the chance to give a good explanation about why she didn’t renew it, but she could not give one. We were thus forced to refer the matter to the courts,” said Tshwete. Deane’s detention was normal procedure because she has been charged with a crime.

She will appear in court later this month to answer the charges.

Morgan has described the incident as a nightmare, saying that the matter was out of her hands:

“I had applied well before the time [for the visa renewal], but the administrative process continued for eight days after the expiration date,” Deane said. “I could then not leave the country without running the risk of having a criminal record or being deported.”

Deane and Smith have two children together, a four-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

[source:news24]

