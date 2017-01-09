‘The Redeemed Church’s new leader not GO, but national overseer’

• Atiku commends Adeboye for ‘stepping aside’

• Thread softly, Fayose warns Federal Government

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has made further clarifications on the new appointments in its fold.

The church at the weekend announced the new appointments at its yearly Ministers Thanksgiving held at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State.

In a statement yesterday, the Assistant General Overseer (Admin & Personnel) Pastor J. F. Odesola, said the General Overseer has appointed a National Overseer for Nigeria in person of Pastor Joseph Osuolale Obayemi, who is the current Assistant General Overseer, Finance in the mission, to be assisted by the National

Secretary in the person of Pastor Johnson Funso Odesola and the National Treasurer, Pastor Joseph Adelanke Adeyokunnu.

“This appointment of Obayemi does not in any way affect the administrative structure and positions as already constituted at all levels in the Mission (home and abroad),” the statement said.

Odesola further explained: “The status and assignment of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye as the Spiritual Leader and Global Missioner of The Redeemed Christian Church of God remains unchanged.”

Reacting to the development in the church, former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar has described Pastor Enoch Adeboye as a unique example of inspirational leadership, saying Nigeria needs more religious leaders in the mold of the clergyman.

In a statement released at the announcement of Pastor Adeboye’s stepping aside as the General Overseer (G.O.) of the RCCG, Nigeria, Atiku said:

“Some of the most prominent personalities Nigeria has been blessed with have been those who learnt from the pulpit of Pastor Adeboye. A most recent example is our current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.”

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose yesterday cautioned the Federal Government to be careful in the implementation of the law, which forced the RCCG into leadership changes.

Fayose, who spoke yesterday during the 53rd birthday thanksgiving service of his wife, Feyisetan, at the Governor’s Office chapel, Ado-Ekiti State, said government must thread softly.

According to him, “There is one thing every government must not do, the moment you interfere with the church of God, you will fail. The God of Adeboye, Kumuyi will bring down all the enemies in this government.”

Mrs. Fayose said she stopped praying to God to remove her husband’s heart from politics when God revealed to her in 2006 that He needed him (Fayose) in Nigeria.

She said to her husband: “The Lord will reward, He will stand by you. You are going higher and I’ll be beside. I’ll still remain the same person. God has said it and it will never fail.

