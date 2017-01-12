The Relevance Of High Yields In Agricultural Value Chain

Obviously any discussion on value-chain must start with the availability of the basic raw materials. Unfortunately, the present yield of virtually all Nigerian agricultural units is so low that no meaningful value-chain could be realised.

Comparative yields of selected Nigerian agricultural units Vis-a-Vis those of others in the rest of the world record show for instance that Cow-average yield is 150 litres/ lactation as against 10,000 litres, namely 1.5%. First calving 4-5 years as against 20-22 months. Carcass weight at 3 years show 150Kg against 1,500kg for some exotic stocks, while Rate of Calving show 2 years interval as against annually

Cocoa-average yield per hectare records 300kg as against 2,000kg of that of Ivory Coast, Ghana, Malaysia, Brazil among others. The yield per hectare in Indonesia now stands at 11,000kg/ha.

Cocoa butter shows 50% at best as against 70% of those other farmers. Financial returns from a hectare, for a Nigerian farmer is less than 5% of that of other cocoa farmers.

Groundnut- average yield per hectare: 300kg as against 2,700kg of a Turkish, Spanish or Egyptian farmer. Price of own best quality is at best 40% of others, financial return is, therefore less than 5% of that of those countries.

Onions-average yield per hectare: 4 metric tonnes as against 120 tonnes of a Yemen farmer namely less than 4%. Own onions are of much poorer quality than his Texas variety onion. Financial return/ha is not comparable.

Tomatoes-average yield per hectare: 5 tonnes as against 100 tonnes of an Isreali farmer. Own tomatoes are of much poorer quality than his cherry variety tomatoes and financial return is abysmally low!

Potatoes- Average yield 6 tonnes as against 60-80 tonnes of that of a US or Irish unit, while Rice-average yield is 1.5 tons/hectare as against 20 tonnes of that of a Thai farmers who may obtain up to 40 tonnes annually from the same unit, by multiple cultivation.

Maize-average yield is 1.2 tonnes/ hectare as against 20 tonnes of that of a US farmer who may obtain up to 60 tonnes annually from the same unit by multiple cultivation.

Yields of other Agric. units such as Soya beans (Nigeria), is 680 compared to 3,000 for other Nations. Wheat is 2,010 for Nigeria against 5,500 for other nations. Cotton is 1,500 (for Nigeria) 5000 for other nations, Sorghum 1,130 for Nigeria and 5,000 for other nations, Millet 1,060 for Nigeria and 4,800 for other nations, Cowpea 410 for Nigeria, 3,500 for other nations, Cassava 10,000 for Nigeria, 20,000 for other nations, Oil Palm 80,000 for Nigeria and 200,000 for other nation. Sugar cane is 20,000 for Nigeria and 180,000 for other nations and Yam is 9,350 for Nigeria and 20,000 for other nations.

These very low yields of our agricultural units negate the realisation of food security, which is the key component of national Security for a population of 180 million people. It also negates making national agricultural enterprise a paying business and creating productive employment opportunities. It also negates earning of foreign exchange through agric. exports and curtailing totally unnecessary imports of basic food materials such as rice, beef, milk, which we should be exporting.

In addition, it also negates substantial reduction of per capita expenditure on imported drugs and vaccines due to ailments induced by poor quality diet, post grain harvest activities through the production of livestock, poultry, fish and other animals and the development of viable foods industries in Nigeria, the viability of the most important sector of productive employment in agric, foods, environmental control etc. sub sectors, empowering of our farming populace and those in agro businesses and other numerous advantages to our nation.

No wonder all our attempts to industrialise the agricultural enterprise have failed awfully.

The way forward to production of raw materials based on science and technology and best practice is to first of all ensure the establishment of a very effective agric. Extension Delivery Service involving the whole society including all agric stakeholders, the facilities/departments of agriculture in all tertiary institutions, farms of livestock/grains, horticultural items, and so on. Producers, secondary and primary schools and of course food processors and seller services, should be activated immediately to reflect the importance of agric. in any society and the imperative to get it right in the provision of food security for all and sundry (180million + Nigerians)

The support of International technical partners is imperative in this respect, as it was the case of USA’s support to Germany and Eastern Europe at the end of the 2nd World War and India in the 1960s. Let the struggle henceforth be on substantial improvement of the yields of all selected Agric. units!

It is in line with the foregoing that the Adamawa state government under my administration declared in 2007, that agric. development would be the centre piece of the economic development of the state and this was further explained in my Letter-1, Letter -2, Massive- 1 and Massive-2 to the people of the state. We thank God that this has had tremendous impact on the well-being of the state!

The approach to development of any sector of the economy has to be systematic, more so the development of agriculture. The diagram termed agric. development tree as depicted by my good self-shows the approach the state administration has envisaged for the development of the sector in the state and indeed Nigeria. We have been making headway in the state on this matter.

The Tree titled Agric. Development as the Centre Piece of the Economic development of Adamawa state depicts food security at the top, fuelled by fruits of our labour, thereby leading to grounded energy, markets, grants, post-harvest value addition, efficient extension delivery, R/D inputs, special assistance programme, efficient micro farming practices, soil audit, food fortification, workshop/training programmes, farm machinery/equipment maintenance(V&TTC), farm inputs and water from both natural and artificial sources.

One does not have to emphasise that the life root of any agric. development system is its tap root, whose vital hair is a sound extension delivery on production of selected agric. commodity/products and phyto related items for delivery to processing centres for ‘Post –Harvest’- Value Addition.

–Nyako is former governor of Adamawa state

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

