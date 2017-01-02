The Rest Of The EPL Are Counting On Spurs To Beat Chelsea, Says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has stated the other teams in the Premier League are looking to Tottenham to end Chelsea’s streak.

Chelsea are top and six points clear, with 13 straight wins helping them to the top of the pile and are looking to extend that run when they face Tottenham on Wednesday.

Pochettino, however, feels the other teams want Spurs to emerge victorious and cut down the gap between the blues and the other teams.

“Maybe we will feel how Leicester felt last season – all the teams with them, against us!” Pochettino told ESPN.

“Chelsea arrive in very good shape but we are too after the last few games. It will be a very tough game but it’s a great opportunity for us to stop them, try to reduce the gap.

“It’s important for the Premier League for us to win, to try to stop them. In the end our challenge is to be in the top four.”

Tottenham moved into the top four on Sunday after a convincing 4-1 victory at Watford, climbing above Manchester City.

The post The Rest Of The EPL Are Counting On Spurs To Beat Chelsea, Says Pochettino appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

