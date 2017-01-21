The Russians aren’t coming to Silicon Valley, they’re already here
The idea that humans could engineer a path to their own salvation started long before Google, the internet, or even computers. The Russians were there 100 years ago, and planted the seed for today’s Silicon Valley transhumanists.
The post The Russians aren’t coming to Silicon Valley, they’re already here appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG