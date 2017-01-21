Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Russians aren’t coming to Silicon Valley, they’re already here

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Opinion, Technology | 0 comments

The idea that humans could engineer a path to their own salvation started long before Google, the internet, or even computers. The Russians were there 100 years ago, and planted the seed for today’s Silicon Valley transhumanists.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post The Russians aren’t coming to Silicon Valley, they’re already here appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.