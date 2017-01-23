The SEC opens an investigation into Yahoo regarding its data breaches
On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into Yahoo, examining whether the hacks it incurred should have been reported in a more timely fashion to investors.
