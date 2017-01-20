The Thread: “America cancelled” | Twitter reacts as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States of America

…

This post The Thread: “America cancelled” | Twitter reacts as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States of America appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

