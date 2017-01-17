The Thread: Angry bride counsels potential brides to swear off make up artist, Dave Sucre, for ruining her wedding day

…

This post The Thread: Angry bride counsels potential brides to swear off make up artist, Dave Sucre, for ruining her wedding day appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

