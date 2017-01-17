The Thread: Angry bride counsels potential brides to swear off make up artist, Dave Sucre, for ruining her wedding day
…
This post The Thread: Angry bride counsels potential brides to swear off make up artist, Dave Sucre, for ruining her wedding day appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG