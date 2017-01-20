Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: “Police is not your friend, just a bunch of criminals” | Terrified citizen narrates ordeal at the hands of police officers

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post The Thread: “Police is not your friend, just a bunch of criminals” | Terrified citizen narrates ordeal at the hands of police officers appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.