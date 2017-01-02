Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Top 10 Bestselling Books of 2016 on OkadaBooks #LiterallyWhatsHot

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

2016 was an interesting year for books in Nigeria, as we saw a diverse range of material from Science Fiction to Non-Fiction making a strong sales showing on the OkadaBooks platform. But despite all the diversity, “romance” is still king when it comes to books in Nigeria as is evidenced from the list below. The […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.