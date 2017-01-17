The Trump Accordion Video Has Gone Viral – And So It Should

Life Accordion To Trump – if you haven’t yet seen this video you’re in for a real treat.

The creation of Ozzie Huw Parkinson, this one has taken off in a big way.

I guess Donald waving those tiny hands around was long overdue for a piss-take, and Huw’s efforts have even garnered the praise of such luminaries as Weird Al Yankovich.

Go on then, take a look:

Grand, just grand.

While you’re here check out his most-viewed video to date, a mashup of the Donald and Game of Thrones:

This man becomes president of U.S.A on Friday.

[source:huffpostoz]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

