The Trump Accordion Video Has Gone Viral – And So It Should
Life Accordion To Trump – if you haven’t yet seen this video you’re in for a real treat.
The creation of Ozzie Huw Parkinson, this one has taken off in a big way.
I guess Donald waving those tiny hands around was long overdue for a piss-take, and Huw’s efforts have even garnered the praise of such luminaries as Weird Al Yankovich.
Go on then, take a look:
Grand, just grand.
While you’re here check out his most-viewed video to date, a mashup of the Donald and Game of Thrones:
This man becomes president of U.S.A on Friday.
