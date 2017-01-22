The Trump Era Begins

Donald John Trump is not new to fame. He rides around in his own limousine, has personal airplane emblazoned with his family name and enjoys holding court in Trump’s Tower, but all that is different from being inaugurated as the 45th President of the world’s most powerful country, the United States of America, writes Adeola Akinremi in Washington DC

With 35-word presidential oath, and his hands firmly on a childhood bible from his mother to complement the traditional Lincoln Bible, Donald Trump, clad in black suit capped with a red tie adorned a huge smile on his face as the Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr administered the oath on him with words of congratulations.

One of the wealthiest presidents ever to enter the White House, Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States.

A momentous occasion where the shout of the slogan, “make America great again,” erupted from the crowd to serve the billionaire president a reminder of his pact with the people who voted him to office, the inauguration was a spectacle to behold.

It was indeed a moment of celebration for the first family as cheers from a mammoth crowd brought smiles on the faces of the president’s children.

With a beautiful sky-blue suit dress, Melania, the wife of President Trump, showed elegance and grace. She glowed in a slim-fit custom-designed Ralph Lauren outfit that had bracelet-length sleeves worn with long gloves. Her dress for the occasion evoked the memory of Jackie Kennedy, her own idol.

For the president’s daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, the choice of white color for their dresses made their appearance distinct on a day their father became the most important person in the United States.

Donning a long, fitted Oscar de la Renta jacket matched with asymetrical hemline and pale pants, Ivanka showed off her fabulous fashion sense. For Tiffany a double-breasted white coat and matching gloves that elevated her posture and carriage did the magic.

It was an unusual day in Washington, the seat of United States Government as security men took over the city to protect it against intruders on America’s big day.

The crowd that lined up both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue truly made for an electrifying day in Washington. DC last Friday as they watched Trump rode “The Beast” and at some point came out of the limousine to walk through the street for the people to see him closely.

With a fleet of suburban armoured vehicles Trump started his day at St. John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Square from the White House.

The private service around followed the ritual of tradition where a soon to be sworn-in president received spiritual strength for his journey.

At the open space in front of the church a small crowd shouted “Trump, Trump, Trump,” as soon as he was sighted by them.

Inside the church, Trump heard the sermon he had long for from the Southern Baptist Church Pastor, Robert Jeffress, known for his penchant to court controversy.

Jeffress casts Trump Presidency in the same mold as biblical Nehemiah declaring, “God is not against building walls.”

“When I think of you, President-elect Trump, I am reminded of another great leader God chose thousands of years ago in Israel,” Jeffress said. “The nation had been in bondage for decades, the infrastructure of the country was in shambles, and God raised up a powerful leader to restore the nation. And the man God chose was neither a politician nor a priest. Instead, God chose a builder whose name was Nehemiah.

“And the first step of rebuilding the nation was the building of a great wall. God instructed Nehemiah to build a wall around Jerusalem to protect its citizens from enemy attack. You see, God is not against building walls!”

Straight from the church, Trump went to the White House to meet with the Obamas, from where the former president Obama and Trump were locked in a limousine alone on a ride together for the inauguration.

The colorful peaceful transition of power in America with a long day of pomp and pageantry that lasted into the night with three inaugural balls that followed a day of parade truly made President Trump to see himself beyond his real estate business, for which he was famous.

Done with speech-making in which he sent a strong message of “America First” to those who gathered to see him crowned in Washington D.C, and every American resident and citizens in their homes, Trump took charge as the Obamas flew out of Washington, DC, aboard a military helicopter that signaled the end of their residency in White House.

With several Americans in uniform marched past him, he looked exceptionally happy as he savoured the moment with his 10-year-old son, Barron.

Two of the official presidential inaugural balls that Trump and his family attended, Liberty and Freedom, were held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The two balls made open to the public costs $50 per person. Sam Moore, The Rockettes, The Jim Gray Orchestra, US Navy, Tim Rushlow and his Big Band, Silhouettes, Pelican212, The Piano Guys, Circus 1903, Cache Olson, Lexi Walker and Erin Boheme, all American singers performed at the balls.

The third ball, a Salute To Our Armed Services Ball, took place at the National Building Museum, where Trump and his wife, Melania danced to Frank Sinatra’s signature song, “My way.”

Historically, Inaugural balls are permanent fixtures of White House social calendar after presidential inaugurations. It has happened since 1809 when James Madison was inaugurated as United States president.

Those who have followed inaugurations and have documented its historical value since 1809 said the inaugural balls serve the first ladies more than the president.

“Their sartorial choices reflect their personal values and have in the past set a precedent for what their husbands’ administrations will come to represent,” reported Time Magazine. “For both of former President Barack Obama’s inaugurations, First Lady Michelle Obama chose Jason Wu, an openly gay designer who was born in Taiwan, for the gown she wore.”

Timothy Naftali, former Director, Nixon Presidential Library, said “the President and the first Lady represents America,” so what they wear during inauguration matters.”

True, Melania’s appearance at the balls was captivating, elegant, and glamorous with perfect finish as she took her first steps of the dance to “I did my way,” by Frank Sinatra holding her husband. As the night turned into day, Trump resumed to office in White House as he received news about some of his nominees being confirmed by the Senate. It is definitely Trump’s time, a new era in American politics.

