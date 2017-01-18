The U.S Warn President Yahya Jammeh
The U.S. have warned the embattled President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, saying he is losing opportunities to peacefully handover to President-elect Adama Barrow and avoid the consequences of his…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG