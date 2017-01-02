Pages Navigation Menu

“The unity of this country is non-negotiable” – Governor Nyesom Wike

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the people of Niger Delta will not seek to divide Nigeria. Speaking in Sokoto on Sunday when he paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Wike said: Leaders and people of Nigeria will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria. This is […]

