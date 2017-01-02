“The unity of this country is non-negotiable” – Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the people of Niger Delta will not seek to divide Nigeria. Speaking in Sokoto on Sunday when he paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Wike said: Leaders and people of Nigeria will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria. This is […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

