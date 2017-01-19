The University Of Portharcourt (UNIPORT) Post-NCE Sandwich Degree programme Admission Form is Out
The Management of the University Of Portharcourt (UNIPORT) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into various courses in her POST-NCE Sandwich Degree Programme. The POST-NCE Sandwich Degree Programme is offered in the following Departments of the Faculty of Education: 1. Educational Foundations [Education Arts (EDF)] – English, French, History, Religious and Cultural Studies, Fine …
The post The University Of Portharcourt (UNIPORT) Post-NCE Sandwich Degree programme Admission Form is Out appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG