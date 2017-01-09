The Wedding Party defies recession – BusinessDay
The Wedding Party defies recession
Despite a gloomy economy and an uncertain outlook, the Nigerian movie industry has just enjoyed its best year at the box-office with an amazing N1 billion from a record 50 locally-produced titles. After years of predictions, it seems that Nollywood is …
