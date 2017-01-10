The Wedding Party Private Screening With Professor Wole Soyinka And Her Excellency, Mrs Abimbola Fashola

In another wonderful experience with The Wedding Party movie, the CEO of EbonyLife TV and THE ELFIKE Film Collective hosted Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and Her Excellency, Mrs Abimbola Fashola to a private screening of The Wedding Party.

Also in attendance was, actress extraordinaire Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, alongside some of the cast at Filmhouse IMAX cinema, Lekki. It was an evening of cupcakes, chicken wings and champagne not to mention tons and tons of laughter.

See some pictures below

The post The Wedding Party Private Screening With Professor Wole Soyinka And Her Excellency, Mrs Abimbola Fashola appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

