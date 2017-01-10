Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Wedding Party Private Screening With Professor Wole Soyinka And Her Excellency, Mrs Abimbola Fashola

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In another wonderful experience with The Wedding Party movie, the CEO of EbonyLife TV and  THE ELFIKE Film Collective hosted Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and Her Excellency, Mrs Abimbola Fashola to a private screening of The Wedding Party.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also in attendance was, actress extraordinaire Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, alongside some of the cast at Filmhouse IMAX cinema, Lekki. It was an evening of cupcakes, chicken wings and champagne not to mention tons and tons of laughter.

See some pictures below

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

Somkele Idhalama, Banky W, Adesua Etomi and Mo Abudu
The Wedding Party

Mo Abudu and Professor Wole Soyinka

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

Cast members with Professor Wole Soyinka and Mrs Abimbola Fashola
The Wedding Party

Mo Abudu, Prof. Wole Soyinka and Mrs Abimbola Fashola
The Wedding Party

Mrs Abimbola Fashola and Prof. Wole Soyinka

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party

The post The Wedding Party Private Screening With Professor Wole Soyinka And Her Excellency, Mrs Abimbola Fashola appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.