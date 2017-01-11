Pages Navigation Menu

The Weekend and Selena Gomez Flaunt Major PDA on Romantic Date

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Justin Bieber is not gonna like this, but it seems Selena Gomez has finally moved on from her ex and found love again! The pop starlet, 24, was photographed hugging and kissing The Weekend, 26, in public as they left celeb-friendly Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica after a dinner date. See photos below. Image …

