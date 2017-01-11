The Whole World Is Talking About Russia’s Secret Donald Trump ‘Golden Shower’ Footage – He Has Just Responded

Just when you thought the pussy-grabbing video was Trump bottoming out, reports like this surface and you’re left scratching your head.

So here’s what you need to know before we get to what’s trending around the world as #GoldenShower – don’t Google that, it’s far too early in the morning.

This week officials from top US intelligence agencies like the CIA and FBI met with Trump for a briefing, during which it is widely reported that he was informed that Russia claims to have incriminating evidence (both financial and personal) against the president-elect.

According to QZ, that evidence comes from “a former British intelligence official”, adding this:

Indeed, a 35-page report the dossier was based on, which has been circulating through intelligence and media circles for weeks, was published by Buzzfeed on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) with the disclaimer that it includes “unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians.”

It’s easy enough to believe collusion between Trump’s team and Russia, but let’s focus on those sexual acts. This from The Daily Beast:

Russian intelligence officers planned to blackmail Donald Trump with knowledge of his alleged “perverted sexual acts,” a new report obtained by Buzzfeed alleges. The unverified report by a person claiming to be a former British intelligence official alleges that Russian officials intended to blackmail Trump with evidence of him allegedly hiring multiple sex workers to perform “golden showers” in front of him. The hotel where the acts allegedly occurred were said to be under Russian surveillance.

And this again from QZ:

Trump is alleged to have engaged in “perverted sexual acts” that were “arranged/monitored” by the Russian intelligence, including hiring prostitutes to urinate on the bed in the Presidential Suite of the Ritz Carlton hotel in Moscow where Obama and his wife had slept during an official visit, out of supposed hatred for them. Trump allegedly engaged in other “unorthodox” behavior [sic] in Moscow that Russian officials believe left him open to blackmail, the full report says.

Awkward. I’ll just leave this here:

More on the former British intelligence official:

A British former MI6 intelligence agent who worked in Russia, “whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible,” is how CNN identified the source. He or she is a “former senior intelligence officer for a Western country who specialized [sic] in Russian counterintelligence”… The former British spy, who runs a private intelligence agency, was hired first by US Republicans and then by Hillary Clinton supporters to research Trump’s Russia ties, CNN reports.

Of course it’s in the interests of many to spread false news about Donald Trump, given that he wasn’t shy of doing the same to Hillary during their titanic struggle for the presidency, but the scary thing here is how easy it is to believe these allegations.

More on what the report alleges:

The full report published by Buzzfeed claims Russia has been “cultivating, supporting, and assisting” Trump for five years, in an attempt to encourage splits in the “western alliance.”

Russian spies eavesdropped on Hillary Clinton as well, as far back as during her husband’s presidency, but their information on her contains mostly evidence of situations where she had said things the contradicted her position at the time, not embarrassing behavior, the long report says.

Russian intelligence allegedly fed Trump information on political opponents including Hillary Clinton for “years.” Trump allegedly was offered lucrative real estate deals in Russia in conjunction with the 2018 World Cup, but declined to take them.

So what has Donald had to say on the matter? To Twitter:

Sucks when the shoe is on the other foot, doesn’t it?

Huffington Post SA with Obama’s take on it all, speaking just before his farewell address (HERE):

“I ordered a report about Russia’s involvement in the hacking of the DNC, and passing on that information to WikiLeaks, because I felt it was important now that the election was over for everybody to understand exactly what happened in order to prevent it from happening again, in order to make sure that we’re working effectively with our allies so that misinformation and cyberattacks don’t end up undermining democratic structures around the world,” Obama said. “My expectation and my hope is that this work will continue after I leave, that Congress in possession of both the classified and unclassified reports, that the president-elect and his administration ― in possession of both the classified and unclassified reports ― will take it seriously and now get to work reinforcing those mechanisms that we can use to protect our democracy.”

Does Russia really have this dirt on the Donald? We will probably never know, but we’ve certainly seen him cosy up to Putin and his cronies over the past few months.

I’d say it’s in the public’s interest to show those tapes, but that’s just the voyeur in me.

The circus rolls on.

[sources:qz&thedailybeast&huffpostsa]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

